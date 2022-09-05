NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Why is AAP backtracking if liquor policy is clear?

The political struggle over Delhi's new liquor policy is not ending anytime soon. Today, while releasing a sting video, BJP made many allegations against Delhi CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. BJP alleges that Manish Sisodia earned a lot of money by implementing the new liquor policy.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
