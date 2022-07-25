NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Why is protocol an important part in the swearing-in of the President?

Draupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India today. This is not the first time that a President has taken oath on July 25. Even before this, 10 Presidents have taken oath on this date only. Protocol is a very important part of the swearing-in of the President. See important information related to the protocol in this report.

