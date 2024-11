videoDetails

Rajneeti: Will Bajrangbali Lead BJP to Victory in Maharashtra?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Maharashtra politics has taken a spiritual turn, moving beyond conventional rivalries. CM Yogi Adityanath, who made a strong impact in Haryana, has now entered the Maharashtra campaign, invoking Bajrang Bali. Will this religious symbolism create a new wave in the state’s political scene? Watch this report for insights.