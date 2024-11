videoDetails

Trump's big statement on India after victory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Trump on PM Modi Update: PM Modi congratulated Trump on his victory in the US election. Phone conversation between PM Modi and Trump. Congratulations to Trump for the great victory - Modi. The whole world loves Modi - Trump. Narendra Modi is my good friend - Donald Trump. According to the information, PM Modi is the first world leader with whom Trump has talked on the phone...