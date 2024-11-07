Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Ruckus

Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There was uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Article 370 for the second consecutive day. Despite strong opposition from BJP MLAs, the proposal to re-implement Article 370 was passed in the Assembly. This proposal was put forward by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Chaudhary... BJP MLAs opposed this proposal even before and after its passing... and the situation reached to a scuffle... During this, amid sloganeering in the Assembly, there was also heavy kicking and punching in which many MLAs from both sides are said to be slightly injured... Questions are being raised on the high voltage drama and uproar in the Assembly... BJP is calling this proposal a conspiracy to break the country... so today's debate will be on this issue.

