Agenda India Ka: Why so much ruckus over questioning in National Herald Case?

As soon as Sonia Gandhi was called for questioning by the ED in the National Herald case today, Congress leaders demonstrated across the country including in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi was also involved in the protest and was also taken into police custody. ED's interrogation of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has ended for the day. ED has called Sonia Gandhi again for questioning tomorrow.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

