NewsVideos
videoDetails

AGM Meeting of Wrestling Association Cancel in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The AGM meeting of the Wrestling Association to be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has been cancelled. This decision has been taken due to the WFI controversy.

All Videos

3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
11:5
3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
1:11
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
2:32
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
1:4
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case
9:54
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case

Trending Videos

11:5
3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
1:11
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
2:32
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
1:4
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
9:54
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case
AGM,AGM meeting,vinod tomar wfi,Wrestlers protest,Bajrang Punia,bajrang punia on wrestlers,indian wrestlers protest,anurag thakur meets wrestlers,anurag thakur interview,wrestler protest against wfi,Wrestlers,wrestlers on jantar mantar,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers news,wrestlers allegations,Jantar Mantar,Jantar Mantar Protest,WFI,wfipresident,Brij Bhushan Singh,Wrestling Federation of India,Anurag Thakur,protest against wfi,wfi wrestlers,