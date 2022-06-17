Agneepath Scheme: Recruitment process will start in the army from Monday

Violent protests are taking place in different parts of India against the Agneepath scheme. A big news has come about this that the recruitment process will start in the army from Monday, after which the training of the army will start in December.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Violent protests are taking place in different parts of India against the Agneepath scheme. A big news has come about this that the recruitment process will start in the army from Monday, after which the training of the army will start in December.