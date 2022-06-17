NewsVideos

Agneepath Scheme: Recruitment process will start in the army from Monday

Violent protests are taking place in different parts of India against the Agneepath scheme. A big news has come about this that the recruitment process will start in the army from Monday, after which the training of the army will start in December.

|Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Violent protests are taking place in different parts of India against the Agneepath scheme. A big news has come about this that the recruitment process will start in the army from Monday, after which the training of the army will start in December.

All Videos

Top 50: More than 200 trains cancelled across country
8:17
Top 50: More than 200 trains cancelled across country
Taal Thok Ke: Agneepath Protest -- Is politics behind inciting violence?
1H1:54
Taal Thok Ke: Agneepath Protest -- Is politics behind inciting violence?
Agneepath Scheme: Violent protests continue across nation
4:10
Agneepath Scheme: Violent protests continue across nation
Agniveer Protest: Big statement of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Agniveer
5:38
Agniveer Protest: Big statement of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Agniveer
Badhir News: Rioters burnt down police vehicles in Danapur
5:50
Badhir News: Rioters burnt down police vehicles in Danapur

Trending Videos

8:17
Top 50: More than 200 trains cancelled across country
1H1:54
Taal Thok Ke: Agneepath Protest -- Is politics behind inciting violence?
4:10
Agneepath Scheme: Violent protests continue across nation
5:38
Agniveer Protest: Big statement of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Agniveer
5:50
Badhir News: Rioters burnt down police vehicles in Danapur
agnipath protest,agnipath scheme protest,agnipath scheme,protest against agnipath scheme,Agnipath recruitment scheme,agnipath scheme protest in patna,agneepath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath scheme,agnipath scheme debate,agnipath scheme protest live,agnipath entrance scheme,agnipath scheme virodh,agniveer scheme protest,agnipath scheme announcement,protest agnipath,danapur station,Protests agnipath,Army,agnipath army,