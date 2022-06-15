NewsVideos

Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army

The Government of India has come out with a new scheme for recruitment in the Indian Army in the name of Agneepath, but now the controversy has started on it. Many students in Bihar are on the streets against this decision of the government. The students are opposing the 4-year plan.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
