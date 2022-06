Agnipath Protest: Heavy traffic jam in Noida

There is heavy jam on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. An alert has been issued in view of the Agnipath protest. At the same time, checking is also being done at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Thousands of vehicles got stuck in the jam.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

