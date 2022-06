Agnipath Protest: Home Ministry's big decision on Agniveer

Home Ministry's big decision on Agniveer. 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF. Also, there is an age relaxation of 3 years in CAPF.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Home Ministry's big decision on Agniveer. 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF. Also, there is an age relaxation of 3 years in CAPF.