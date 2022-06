Agnipath Protest In Bihar: Stones pelted on BDO's car in Munger

Agnipath Protest In Bihar: Big news of this time is coming out of Bihar. In Tarapur of Munger district of Bihar, protesters pelted stones on the vehicle of BDO. Car windows were broken in stone pelting.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

