Agnipath Scheme Protest: Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar

Congress is holding a Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in support of the youth opposing the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Rahul Gandhi will also join the protest.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

