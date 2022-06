Agnipath Scheme Protest: Key meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence

Big news related to Agnipath scheme. Key meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. According to the information, the meeting with the three army chiefs is underway.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

