Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli

In UP's Chandauli, miscreants opposing the Agnipath scheme attacked the policemen. The youths set the police jeep on fire in which two policemen have been injured.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

