Agniveer Protest: Big statement of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Agniveer

Zee News spoke to Lt Gen BS Raju on the nationwide protests over the Agneepath scheme. During the interview, while enumerating the merits of the Agneepath scheme, he said that if you come with confidence, it will open many opportunities for you.

|Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Badhir News: Rioters burnt down police vehicles in Danapur
5:50
Badhir News: Rioters burnt down police vehicles in Danapur
Agnipath Protest: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urges to stop violence
1:30
Agnipath Protest: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urges to stop violence
Agnipath Violence: Stones pelted at Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister's house
2:8
Agnipath Violence: Stones pelted at Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister's house
Agnipath protesters attack Bihar BJP President's house
2:7
Agnipath protesters attack Bihar BJP President's house
Under 'Agnipath scheme', the process of recruitment will start in 2 days
1:31
Under 'Agnipath scheme', the process of recruitment will start in 2 days

