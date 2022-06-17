Agniveer Protest: Big statement of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Agniveer

Zee News spoke to Lt Gen BS Raju on the nationwide protests over the Agneepath scheme. During the interview, while enumerating the merits of the Agneepath scheme, he said that if you come with confidence, it will open many opportunities for you.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Zee News spoke to Lt Gen BS Raju on the nationwide protests over the Agneepath scheme. During the interview, while enumerating the merits of the Agneepath scheme, he said that if you come with confidence, it will open many opportunities for you.