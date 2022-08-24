Ahead of Bihar floor test, CBI raids residence of RJD leaders

Raids are being conducted at the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives in Bihar. RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmed's house has been raided in Madhubani, whereas earlier the CBI has raided the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. Questions are being raised about the timing of the raid. Because today the floor test is to be held in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

