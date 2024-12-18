videoDetails

DNA: Bulldozer action on 'Madni Masjid'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Today DNA begins with Yogi's bulldozer...whose current target is illegal mosques built in UP...after Fatehpur's Noori Jama Masjid, now Yogi's bulldozer has another mosque on its target. This mosque is in Kushinagar, UP...the name of this mosque is Madni Masjid. It is alleged that this mosque has been built by illegally occupying the land...the mosque has been built by encroaching. A complaint was made to Chief Minister Yogi about the construction of Madni Masjid by illegal encroachment. After which the district administration came into action.