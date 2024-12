videoDetails

Video creates stir in Kedarnath Dham

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Kedarnath Dham Video: A video created a stir in Kedarnath Dham of Uttarakhand. A case of entering Shri Bhairav ​​Temple, half a kilometer away from Kedarnath Dham, wearing shoes and tampering with the idols has come to light.