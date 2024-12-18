videoDetails

DNA: Hindus take care of the 200 year old mosque in Nalanda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Fanaticism Vs tolerance.. this debate has started once again today.. and the reason is a temple and a mosque.. temples in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh.. one whose doors have opened after 46 years.. and the other where Hindus could go for worship only once or twice a year due to fear.. the temples of Sambhal have been imprisoned in the shackles of fanaticism for decades.. while about 1000 km away from Sambhal is Nalanda district of Bihar.. where there is a 200 years old mosque.. no Muslim lives here but the Hindus of the area not only saved the mosque but also azaan is given five times a day.. so on one hand there is fear of fanatics and on the other hand there is an example of Sanatan's tolerance.. watch our EXCLUSIVE REPORT.