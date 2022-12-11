NewsVideos
AIIMS Nagpur Inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated Nagpur AIIMS, laid the foundation stone in 2017

|Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Nagpur AIIMS. Let us inform that in 2017 the PM had laid the foundation stone. See the pictures.

