AIMIM Corporator gives open threat to police amid Coronavirus lockdown

Even during the COVID-19 epidemic, some people are creating problems for the police force. In the latest case from Hyderabad, AIMIM leaders were seen threatening the police. In Hyderabad's Madannapet area, AIMIM corporator Murtaza Ali was openly threatening two police constables. The duty of both these constables was in Iftar yesterday evening.