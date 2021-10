Air India back in the hands of Tata Group after 68 years, wins bid for 18,000 crores

Tata's wholly owned subsidiary Tales Pvt Ltd made an enterprise value (EV) bid of Rs 18,000 crore, with debt of Rs 15,300 crore and a cash component of Rs 2,700 crore. Following which the Government of India on Friday announced Tata Group as the winning bidder for Air India.