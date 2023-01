videoDetails

Air India Flight : Accuse Shankar Mishra's father Defends his Son on Urinating Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Air India 'pee-gate' case: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman in an Air India flight coming from New York to Delhi, has got more in trouble. Meanwhile, after the clarification given by the father of the accused while defending his son, now people are trolling this father-son duo together.