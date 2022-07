Ajay Devgan receives National Award for 'Tanhaji'

National Film Awards have been announced. Actor Ajay Devgan has received the Best Actor Award for the film 'Tanhaji' at the 68th Film Awards.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

