Ajnala Case: Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh makes huge allegation on central government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Khalistani supporters of Amritpal Singh created ruckus yesterday in Punjab's Amritsar. Commenting on this, Amritpal surrounded central government and said, 'An attempt is being made to defame Punjab government'.