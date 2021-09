Akhilesh Yadav announces: If the SP Govt is formed in UP, will declare a govt holiday on Vishwakarma Jayanti

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav said during the program of Akhil Bharatiya Vishwakarma Mahasabha organized at the Samajwadi Party office that if our govt comes in power then we will announce a national holiday on Vishwakarma day and construct a Vishwakarma temple in front of the Gomti river.