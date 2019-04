Akhilesh Yadav at Deoband rally: BJP Should Not Lie In This Holy Period Of Navratris

Addressing a rally in Deoband, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that We want to appeal to the BJP in this holy period of navratris, you should pledge not to lie. The poor cannot get proper healthcare, we want to ensure free healthcare facilties for them. We want to make sure all candidates win with a huge margin. Watch full video to know more.