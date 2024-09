videoDetails

Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's troubles increase in Land for Job Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Big news is coming. Troubles have increased for Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in the money laundering case in the Land for Job case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other accused.