To The Point: Politics sparks over Jammu Kashmir Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

To The Point: Voting is being held today for the first phase for 24 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which has 90 assembly seats. And in the first phase of voting, 219 candidates are trying their luck on 24 seats. Security preparations have been made very tight in view of the terrorist attack. Elections are being held on 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 47 are in the valley and 43 in Jammu division. Out of these, nine seats are reserved for ST and seven for SC. Voting is being held in three phases. Voting for the second phase will be held on September 25 and for the third and final phase on October 1. Is BJP eyeing independent candidates?