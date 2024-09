videoDetails

Complaint filed against BJP leaders for making controversial statement against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Congress party has filed a complaint against four BJP leaders for their controversial statement against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. A complaint has been lodged at Tughlaq Road police station in Delhi. Know in detail in this report against whom the complaint has been lodged.