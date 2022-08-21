NewsVideos

Alert issued regarding terrorist attack in Punjab, Mohali and Chandigarh on target of ISI

The threat of terrorist attack has started looming over Punjab. According to information received from sources, Punjab Police has received an alert from central agencies, in which about 10 politicians of Punjab have been threatened with terrorist attacks.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
The threat of terrorist attack has started looming over Punjab. According to information received from sources, Punjab Police has received an alert from central agencies, in which about 10 politicians of Punjab have been threatened with terrorist attacks.

