Aligarh: 11th class student openly attacked in Aligarh

Jharkhand-like incident has happened in Aligarh, UP. Here too, the young man has tried to burn the girl by pouring petrol on the girl for one sided love. The police is busy in search of the absconding accused.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

