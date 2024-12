videoDetails

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 Arvind Kejriwal's 'Pushpa' Avatar Takes Center Stage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

Now let's turn to the Delhi assembly elections.. over which a poster war has started between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. Aam Aadmi Party has released a new poster. In which it is written that Kejriwal will not bow down. BJP will contest the elections against AAP with the slogan 'Ab Nahi Tohhenge Badal Ke Rahenge'. These posters have been put up outside the Delhi BJP office.