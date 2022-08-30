Aligarh Girl was expelled from school on questioning for non teaching of Hindi

In Aligarh, a child was thrown out of school just because the child's father asked the school administration a question as to why his child was not being taught Hindi. After getting information about this matter, DM has ordered action after investigation.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

