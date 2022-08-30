NewsVideos

Aligarh Girl was expelled from school on questioning for non teaching of Hindi

In Aligarh, a child was thrown out of school just because the child's father asked the school administration a question as to why his child was not being taught Hindi. After getting information about this matter, DM has ordered action after investigation.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
In Aligarh, a child was thrown out of school just because the child's father asked the school administration a question as to why his child was not being taught Hindi. After getting information about this matter, DM has ordered action after investigation.

All Videos

Viral Video: Bike stuck on track at railway crossing blown to pieces by passing train in Etawah
2:13
Viral Video: Bike stuck on track at railway crossing blown to pieces by passing train in Etawah
Viral Video: Two bikers snatch gold chain from woman
1:11
Viral Video: Two bikers snatch gold chain from woman
Pakistan Flood 2022: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan
3:34
Pakistan Flood 2022: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam
4:20
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam
BJP Vs TMC: will ousting BJP from power in 2024 - Mamata Banerjee
2:11
BJP Vs TMC: will ousting BJP from power in 2024 - Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

2:13
Viral Video: Bike stuck on track at railway crossing blown to pieces by passing train in Etawah
1:11
Viral Video: Two bikers snatch gold chain from woman
3:34
Pakistan Flood 2022: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan
4:20
Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam
2:11
BJP Vs TMC: will ousting BJP from power in 2024 - Mamata Banerjee
islamic mission school,school aligarh india,tis aligarh,mission,Aligarh News,school,Islamia,#islamicmissionschool,#islamicnews,#islamicvideos,Kushinagar,Jamia,rahman nagar,md aamir,UP news,yogi aditynaath,up latest news,Hindi News,Latest News,Breaking News,live news,up news live,UP News Update,Uttar Pradesh news,up news today,up weather news,latest hindi news,UP live news,yogi news,uttar pradesh news live,up news live today in hindi,