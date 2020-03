All 4 Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Nearly seven years, three months and eight days after a young medical student was gang-raped, brutally tortured and left to die in a moving bus in Delhi, the four adult convicts - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - alive who took part in the heinous crime were hanged till death at 5.30 am on Friday in Delhi's Tihar Jail.