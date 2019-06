All SCO member countries have come to consensus on statement against terrorism: Joint Secretary MEA

Joint Secretary in Union ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and National Coordinator (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat on Friday briefed the media at the SCO summit. She said that all member countries of SCO have come to a consensus on a statement against terrorism.#ModiKaWarAgainstTerror #ImranKhan #ModiAtSCO