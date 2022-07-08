NewsVideos

Amarnath Cave Cloud Burst: PM Modi expresses grief over Amarnath accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident near Amarnath cave. PM Modi spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and inquired about the situation. PM Modi said that relief and rescue work is going on after the accident.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
