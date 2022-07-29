America Vs China Over Taiwan

The situation regarding Taiwan remains tense, due to which the tension in America and China is also deepening. In a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Jinping has made it clear that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. At the same time, he also said that Taiwan is an integral part of China.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

