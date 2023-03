videoDetails

American newspaper claims BJP will win 2024 elections, CM 'Yogi' will be the successor of 'Modi'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Wall Street Journal on BJP: American newspaper Wall Street has described BJP as the most important foreign political party in the world. Wall Street has claimed that BJP can win the 2024 elections. So there Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been described as the successor of Prime Minister Modi.