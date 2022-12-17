NewsVideos
America's First Reaction Over PM Modi And Russian President Putin's Phone Call

|Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
America's first reaction has come on Modi-Putin talk. America said, ' We Welcome Modi's move on Ukraine war'. Know in detail what America said.

