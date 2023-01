videoDetails

Amit Shah: बीजेपी कार्यकारिणी बैठक से 'अमित शाह' ने दिया जीत का महामंत्र

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:13 AM IST

Keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has geared up. Today is the second day of BJP's two-day executive meeting in Delhi. In which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given the great mantra of victory to the BJP workers.