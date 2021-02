Amit Shah announced to give citizenship to Matua society

In 2019, the Matua society voted the BJP fiercely in Bengal on the promise of Citizenship law, but even after the citizenship law came into force in 2021, the people of Matua society have not yet got citizenship. But Amit Shah announced at the Matua Samaj rally that soon the people of Matua society will get citizenship. So can CAA be implemented in Bengal soon?