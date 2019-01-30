हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amit Shah: Decision to give back non-disputed land in Ayodhya is historic

BJP President Amit Shah in Kanpur said that the decision to give back non-disputed land in Ayodhya is historic. Watch video to know more information.

Jan 30, 2019, 16:18 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP asks Rahul Gandhi's response on Shashi Tharoor tweet that targeted Hindus

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close