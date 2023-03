videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's Whatsapp chat reveals connection to Drugs Racket case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

There has been a big disclosure about Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Amritpal's WhatsApp chats revealed that he was linked to the drugs racket. With this, despite being married, Amritpal had contacts with many girls.