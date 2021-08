AMU: Vice Chancellor condoles the death of Kalyan Singh, 'hate' posters put up in the campus in protest

Posters condemning university Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor have been put up inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus to condole the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Mansoor, in a statement, expressed grief over the death of Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.