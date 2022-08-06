NewsVideos

An alleged BJP leader has abused a woman; video goes viral

A BJP leader has abused a woman in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Not only this, the leader also pushed and hit the woman. The police has registered an FIR against the BJP leader for indecency with the woman. At the same time, the BJP local unit has denied him to be its member. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
