An arrested terrorist had connections with D-Company - Maharashtra ATS Chief says in PC

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module, which was being closely managed by the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal held a press conference, in which it was informed that one of the 6 people arrested yesterday is from Dharavi in ​​Mumbai and had links with D-Company.