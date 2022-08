An inquiry Committee formed to investigate the lathi charge on students in Bihar

An inquiry committee has been formed by the ADM of Patna regarding the lathi charge on the student. This committee will investigate why the ADM came to the point of lathi-charging the students.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

