Animals seen licking utensils of Rajasthan Government's Indira Rasoi Yojana

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Bharatpur Collector Alok Ranjan's experiment under the important Indira Rasoi Yojana launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to start one scheme, destroys the other. Indira Rasoi opened in the open canteen under Rajivika. On the other hand, animals were seen licking Indira's kitchen utensils.